In Defence of Scientism – Quillette https://t.co/YLf3Nex9Sq Comment – For me, the question comes down to whether or not the proliferator of scientism is aware of their immature philosophy and unwarranted truth claims #science #scientism #fakenews
— earthpages.org (@earthpages) March 28, 2018
Advertisements
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to email (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)