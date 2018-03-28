Here’s how Popular Science covered ‘Star Trek’ in 1967

Neoplatonism – The one and the many, in more ways than one! Neoplatonism is an academic term that scholars, themselves, debate the usefulness of. We often hear that Neoplatonism builds upon or reinterprets the work of Plato and that the process begins with the philosophical system of Plotinus (205-70 CE). But some question whether Plotinus’ work differs significantly enough from Plato to justify it being characterize […]

Nandi – A Sign For God Within? In Hindu mythology, Nandi is generally seen as the sacred bull that acts as Siva‘s gatekeeper and mount. But Nandi is much more than Siva’s mode of transportation. He is also a guru and sage who acts at Shiva’s behest. According to Saivitesiddhantic tradition, he is considered as the chief guru of eight disciples of Nandinatha Sampradaya – Sanaka, Sanatana, […]

Nineteen Eighty-Four – Yeah yeah… we get it… or do we? Nineteen Eighty-Four is George Orwell’s classic dystopian novel where romantic love, sexuality based on love, privacy, individualism, independent thinking, integrity, striving for historical accuracy, and critiquing the government are basically squashed. I’ve made some highlights at LINER so it’s not necessary to rehash the plot here. We all know what Ninete […]