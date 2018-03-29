Three generations of data show how wealthy (white) families stay wealthy

Natural Evil – Another clunky theological category ready for an update? Natural Evil refers to a theological distinction made between natural evil and moral evil. Natural evil includes so-called “acts of God” such as floods, earthquakes, and avalanches where there (apparently) is no human moral agent responsible for their occurrence. By way of contrast, moral evil involves the ideas of human free will and choice and is […] […]

Neoplatonism – The one and the many, in more ways than one! Neoplatonism is an academic term that scholars, themselves, debate the usefulness of. We often hear that Neoplatonism builds upon or reinterprets the work of Plato and that the process begins with the philosophical system of Plotinus (205-70 CE). But some question whether Plotinus’ work differs significantly enough from Plato to justify it being characterize […]

Nandi – A Sign For God Within? In Hindu mythology, Nandi is generally seen as the sacred bull that acts as Siva‘s gatekeeper and mount. But Nandi is much more than Siva’s mode of transportation. He is also a guru and sage who acts at Shiva’s behest. According to Saivitesiddhantic tradition, he is considered as the chief guru of eight disciples of Nandinatha Sampradaya – Sanaka, Sanatana, […]