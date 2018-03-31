How UFO sightings have captured human imagination for centuries – ABC News

Neptune – Roman god influenced by Greek aesthetics Neptune originally was the Roman god of freshwater, including rain and fertility. Later in 399 BCE Neptune become identified with the Greek sea god Poseidon. His wife was Salacia. The powerful and militaristic Romans eventually made Greece a province of Rome in 146 BCE but they were strongly influenced by the rich depth of Greek […]

Natural Evil – Another clunky theological category ready for an update? Natural Evil refers to a theological distinction made between natural evil and moral evil. Natural evil includes so-called “acts of God” such as floods, earthquakes, and avalanches where there (apparently) is no human moral agent responsible for their occurrence. By way of contrast, moral evil involves the ideas of human free will and choice and is […] […]

Neoplatonism – The one and the many, in more ways than one! Neoplatonism is an academic term that scholars, themselves, debate the usefulness of. We often hear that Neoplatonism builds upon or reinterprets the work of Plato and that the process begins with the philosophical system of Plotinus (205-70 CE). But some question whether Plotinus’ work differs significantly enough from Plato to justify it being characterize […]