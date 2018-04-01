Earthpages.ca

Organized crime behind contraband tobacco costs governments billions


W5’s Kevin Newman exposes organized crime and the world of contraband tobacco, which costs government coffers billions in lost revenues and enriches criminals.

Source: Organized crime behind contraband tobacco costs governments billions

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s