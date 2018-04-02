Earthpages.org

Borneo oil spill: Fishermen and environmentalists concerned over spread of slick


At least four fishermen are dead after an oil slick off the coast of Borneo ignited.

Source: Borneo oil spill: Fishermen and environmentalists concerned over spread of slick – ABC News (Australian Broadcasting Corporation)

