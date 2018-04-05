Woman Fired After She Flipped Off Trump in Viral Photo Sues Ex Employer

The Riddle of the Ancient Greek ‘Computer’ What a centuries-old device can teach us about the ancient world—and the modern one. Source: The Riddle of the Ancient Greek ‘Computer’ Advertisements

Sir Isaac Newton – Once a bright star, always a bright star Sir Isaac Newton (1642-1727) was an English physicist, mathematician, and alchemist, educated at Cambridge. He was born on Christmas day just a couple of hours after midnight. In 1665 he developed a form of calculus. The philosopher Gottfried Gottfried Leibniz also came up with his own calculus, independent of Newton. Not surprisingly, the two disputed who w […]

“The mythology I believe in is not the one I like best.” – The Orthosphere A bit of C. S. Lewis for your consideration. If Christianity is only a mythology, then I find the mythology I believe in is not the one I like best. I like Greek mythology much better, Irish better… Source: “The mythology I believe in is not the one I like best.” – The Orthosphere