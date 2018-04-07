Earthpages.org

Jordan Peterson’s Jungian best-seller is banal, superficial, and insidious – Catholic World Report


Source: Jordan Peterson’s Jungian best-seller is banal, superficial, and insidious – Catholic World Report

Note – Like Peterson, Earthpages.org tweets and reposts material that we do not necessarily agree nor disagree with.

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s