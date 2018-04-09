Earthpages.ca

Why Christianity in China has been pushed underground | Big Think


The Chinese government just banned the online sale of Bibles, yet another attempt at President Xi’s suppression of Christianity.

Source: Why Christianity in China has been pushed underground | Big Think

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s