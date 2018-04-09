Why Christianity in China has been pushed underground | Big Think

Books! Nothing too special. Just a shot I took not too long ago. Someday books like this will be a memory. Probably not too far away. Advertisements

Reelin’ in the Years – 2008 It’s 2008 and I’m 46 years old. I remember some difficult years after my father’s passing. Things were unraveling a bit until I got into a new relationship with Ginger (not her real name). Looking back through my life I see just … Continue reading →

Reelin’ in the Years – 2007 It’s 2007 and I’m 45 years old. This year makes me smile because the Canadian TV comedy show The Kids in the Hall used to do a sketch where this groovy looking guy would fall into the camera and the … Continue reading →