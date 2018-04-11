Buzz Aldrin’s UFO sighting: Moon mission’s mystique might have simple explanation – The Washington Post

We Are The Future (and a few things went wrong…) This experimental piece started out with my desire to get back into using the mic. Most of the vocals are me with some heavy digital filters. At the beginning and end, I also use some electronically generated voices from FL … Continue reading →

Reelin’ in the Years – 2009 It’s 2009 and I’m 47 years old. For those of you just joining my journey through the past, Reelin’ in the Years is an autobiography of sorts thru pop music. When I was a kid music was paramount. Its importance … Continue reading →

Books! Nothing too special. Just a shot I took not too long ago. Someday books like this will be a memory. Probably not too far away.