Earthpages.org

What 7 ancient iconic buildings looked like during their glory days


See what ancient iconic buildings like Athens’ Parthenon and Egypt’s Luxor Temple looked like in their glory days thanks to incredible digital reconstructions.

Source: What 7 ancient iconic buildings looked like during their glory days

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s