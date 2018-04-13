What is the evil eye?

By: Angela Uras

The meaning of the evil eye can be taken from many different perspectives. First is the literal meaning, the next is the curse that comes with the literal meaning, and the third perspective is the protection from that curse.

Literally, the evil eye is the look that a person gives to another person when the former is envious towards the latter. This look, called the evil eye, is sometimes intentional or unintentional. In most times, however, it is coated with malice.

The second meaning of the evil eye is the curse that comes with that look. The curse, however, can be involuntary or voluntary. The voluntary is also called “overlooking or malevolent.” This is related to witchcraft and folklore that dates back to the Middle Ages. It was believed to be a curse that the witches of old used to curse people they were mad at. This curse often causes misfortune. A person who looks at another maliciously and with the intention to wish harm on that person gives a malevolent evil eye.

However, the curse that follows an evil eye does not necessarily have to come from a literally evil look. There is another meaning of the evil eye, which is more commonly believed in modern times and in Asia and the West, as opposed to the traditional belief of the Mediterranean and the Middle East. In this belief, the harmful effects of the evil eye are unintentional. Sometimes, when a person enviously admires or praises another’s possession, livestock, children, or any other belonging, that person already gives the other an evil eye even without an actual, glaring look and even without the intention of harm. This unintentional evil eye often still causes misfortune.

Regardless of whether an evil eye is intentional or malevolent, it is still important to make sure you are protected from the dangers of the evil eye. And since some evil eyes are unintentional, it is all the more crucial to extend that protection to your children and other properties. And to be better protected, you have to understand what is the evil eye exactly.

Now that you have that covered, you should pay attention to protecting yourself, your loved ones, and your family from the evil eye. Just as there are various meanings of the evil eye, there are also various ways that people of both the past and the present have protected themselves from the evil eye.

In the past, rituals and chants were very common. Although in some cultures, these are still being done, the more common protective measure nowadays is the wearing of evil eye jewelry or jewelry that can protect from the evil eye. This is the third meaning of the evil eye. When you say “evil eye jewelry,” you are not referring to jewelry that brings the evil eye curse. You are actually referring to the opposite, or to jewelry that protects from the evil eye.

Evil eye jewelry is very much in demand nowadays. You can easily find them from a lot of online sellers around so you can protect yourself from both intentional and unintentional harm brought by evil eyes.

