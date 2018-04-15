Art Bell, a self-proclaimed expert on the paranormal who hosted a popular syndicated radio show for decades, has died at the age of 72 – on Friday the 13th, appropriately enough.Bell died in his home in Pahrump, Nevada, according to the Nye County sheriff’s office.Community Announcement – Long time resident, and radio show host, Art Bell died today at 72 years old in his home in Pahrump Nevada. https://t.co/eNOYD97i4b- Nye County Sheriff (@NyeSheriff) April 14, 2018Also Read: Hollywood’s Notable Deaths of 2018 (Photos)He started out as a disc jockey but drifted into political talk radio in the 1970s and saw a ratings boost when he veered into the realm of conspiracy theories and the paranormal.
Source: Art Bell, Paranormal Radio Show Host, Dies on Friday the 13th at Age 72 – The Edwardsville Intelligencer