Art Bell, Paranormal Radio Show Host, Dies on Friday the 13th at Age 72 – The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Cambridge Science Historian Contemplates Place of Parapsychology – Core Spirit In Beyond Science, Epoch Times explores research and accounts related to phenomena and theories that challenge our current knowledge. We delve into ideas that stimulate the imagination and open up new possibilities. Share your thoughts with us on these sometimes controversial topics in the comments section below. Materialism and psychical research are often […]

What 7 ancient iconic buildings looked like during their glory days See what ancient iconic buildings like Athens’ Parthenon and Egypt’s Luxor Temple looked like in their glory days thanks to incredible digital reconstructions. Source: What 7 ancient iconic buildings looked like during their glory days

Baby names are increasingly inspired by Greek and Roman mythology As more movies and TV shows based on Greek and Roman mythology have been released, more parents are naming their babies after those characters Source: Baby names are increasingly inspired by Greek and Roman mythology