Earthpages.org

Killer robots will make war even more inhumane, Vatican official says | CatholicHerald.co.uk


The robotisation and dehumanisation of warfare present several serious ethical and legal problems, Archbishop Ivan Jurkovic said

Source: Killer robots will make war even more inhumane, Vatican official says | CatholicHerald.co.uk

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s