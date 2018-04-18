Meditation, Important Facts to Consider

By Monique

Meditation can be practiced by anyone out there because it is simple and inexpensive since it doesn’t call for any special equipment. It is also possible to meditate in wherever you are currently; be it the office, the bedroom or the bus.

In the simplest terms possible, meditation can be explained as a thorough or complete state of thoughtless awareness. In most cases, meditation is often seen as an act of sitting down quietly to relax and ponder but in a real sense, meditation is a state of a reflective, deep peace, that can only happen when the mind is totally calm and still. When this happens, then it opens doors for inner transformation that can only take one to a higher level of awareness. This is how our true potential as humans is accomplished.

Contrary to what most people believe, meditation is not concentration. Concentration can be described as the endeavor to fix your attention on a given subject or object for a given period of time. Meditation can also not be described as a loss of control because involuntary movements, voices, sound and colors are just some symptoms of loss of awareness and also signs that one has indeed lost control over some parts of himself.

Exercises can also, not be described as meditation and neither can they be described as a mental effort. Postures and breathing may be part of meditating but do not necessarily represent it.

Meditation usually is effortless and since it leads to a state of thoughtless awareness, it can be a very effective form of stress relief. It is therefore capable of improving the quality of life, while at the same time saving on resources that could have otherwise been directed to healthcare.

Other than relieving stress, meditation comes with other benefits and they include the following:

It helps gain a new perspective on stressful circumstances.

It helps in building new skills, that help in managing stress.

It increases self-awareness.

It helps one focus on the present.

It helps in reducing negative emotions.

Meditation also helps a lot when one is suffering from many health conditions and more so, if those are a result of stress. Health experts believe that the following illnesses can be improved through meditation:

Fatigue

Heart disease

High blood pressure

Pain

Sleep problems

Substance abuse

Allergies

Anxiety disorders

Asthma

Binge eating

Cancer

Depression

It is always wise to seek the advice of a renowned medical practitioner before using meditation if you are suffering from any health condition; this is especially true where the condition happens to be mental since meditation has been known to worsen such conditions.

Article Source: http://www.articlesbase.com/meditation-articles/meditation-important-facts-to-consider-6720063.html

Since this article’s initial posting articlesbase.com has gone through some changes. We’ve left the original links intact. This article has been very lightly edited with suggestions from Grammarly.

