Earthpages.org

Study: Religious LGBQ Students More Suicidal Than Straight Religious Students – Friendly Atheist


Religion: It doesn’t always make things better.

Source: Study: Religious LGBQ Students More Suicidal Than Straight Religious Students – Friendly Atheist

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s