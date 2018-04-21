The Church and Mental Health: What Do the Numbers Tell Us? | The Exchange | – Comment – What’s missing here?

The Church and Mental Health: What Do the Numbers Tell Us? | The Exchange | https://t.co/Jp4fMt52qX … – Comment – Is it not time to deconstruct the whole idea of mental "illness" from a #postmodern perspective? Michel Foucault did this decades ago. Why have so few taken notice?
— earthpages.org (@earthpages) April 21, 2018
