“Spiritual But Not Religious” Is Associated with Depression – Comment: Is this good science?

Buddhist Cosmology | Karma | Reincarnation Buddhist Cosmology Source: Buddhist Cosmology | Karma | Reincarnation Comment – There is a recent trend to see cosmology as the study of the visible universe. This article is but one example of how the meaning of cosmology also includes spiritual realms. This wider definition is known to any religion scholar. But the general public […]

70,000 religious texts digitized for public scrutiny Who needs religious studies professors when we can do it on our own! http://www.openculture.com/2018/03/princeton-digitizes-70000-religious-texts.html

Noah – Biblical figure and symbol of transformation Most of us have heard of Noah and his ark. The biblical Noah is depicted as a righteous man and the son of Lamech. He is the last of 10 pre-Flood patriarchs and a pivotal figure in the Book of Genesis. According to the Old Testament story, God becomes disenchanted with mankind’s corruption and violence and resolves to destroy […]