

Cities and nations are looking at banning plastic straws and stirrers in hopes of addressing the world’s plastic pollution problem. Australian scientists Denise Hardesty and Chris Wilcox estimate, using trash collected on U.S. coastlines during cleanups over five years, that there are nearly 7.5

Source: Science Says: Amount of straws, plastic pollution is huge

Comment – It’s time we stopped ignoring the plastic problem. I saw a doc on CBC TV (which I can’t find on the web) about marine life dying from eating plastic. Basically, their digestive tract was blocked by plastic and they starved to death, no matter how much they tried to eat. Truly gross, grisly and tragic. — MC