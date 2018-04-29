Earthpages.ca

A Former Hacker Shares the Most Twisted Things He Did – VICE


Image via Pinterest

By 2006, he was on America’s most wanted list. Today, Brett Johnson protects others from the crimes he helped pioneer.

Source: A Former Hacker Shares the Most Twisted Things He Did – VICE

