Earthpages.ca

Corruption and bribery in the classroom – BBC News


Image via Flickr / http://www.ccpixs.com/

Corruption in education is a serious blight that undermines the quality and availability of schools and universities, according to an international report.

Source: Corruption and bribery in the classroom – BBC News

Advertisements

