How thinking like a C student made one entrepreneur more successful

The Two Basic Reasons Why Christians Suffer By Ngozi Nwoke Does it pay to be a Christian? What kind of life should a person expect having identified with Jesus? When people consider the Christian suffering, they shudder; but the truth is that Christians suffer for two basic reasons. This article explains these two reasons why Christians suffer. Remember the word that I said […]

One-time-use plastics threaten the environment, and our health | The Star From coffee pods to straws, we need to rethink our dependence on plastics. Source: One-time-use plastics threaten the environment, and our health | The Star

Island Voices: Plastic straws are killing our environment Plastic straws rank in the top 10 for marine debris, and 44 per cent of all seabird species and 22 per cent of cetaceans have ingested plastic. My love for the outdoors, especially the ocean and . . . Source: Island Voices: Plastic straws are killing our environment