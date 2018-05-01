Prostitution is not a job. The inside of a woman’s body is not a workplace | Julie Bindel | Opinion | The Guardian New Zealand has added ‘sex work’ to its list of skills for migrants, adding to the normalisation of the use of vulnerable women’s bodies, says journalist and activist Julie Bindel Source: Prostitution is not a job. The inside of a woman’s body is not a workplace | Julie Bindel | Opinion | The Guardian Advertisements

‘It’s just a dress’: Teen’s Chinese prom attire stirs cultural appropriation debate The Utah teenager was not expecting the wave of Twitter attacks in response to her prom choice — a traditional Chinese dress known as a cheongsam or qipao. PROM pic.twitter.com/gsJ0LtsCmP — Keziah (@daumkeziah) April 22, 2018 Source: ‘It’s just a dress’: Teen’s Chinese prom attire stirs cultural appropriation debate

What Plastic Pollution Is Doing to Our Planet and 8 Practical Ways We Can Stop It If you are reading this then it stands to reason that you are concerned about plastic pollution there is and what it is doing to our planet. You might have seen video clips of scuba divers battling their way through tonnes of plastic waste in the oceans. Source: What Plastic Pollution Is Doing to Our […]