Earthpages.org

Easter Island’s iconic statues could disappear because of climate change | CBC Radio


Image via Flickr

The Moai of Rapa Nui, or Easter Island, have stood for more than 500 years. Now, storm surges and erosion put them at risk of falling into the sea.

Source: Easter Island’s iconic statues could disappear because of climate change | CBC Radio

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s