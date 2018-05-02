Earthpages.org

What is the internet really worth to you? – AEI


One way to get at the “consumer surplus” issue is to ask consumers how much they would have to be paid to forego use of this or that service.

Source: What is the internet really worth to you? – AEI

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s