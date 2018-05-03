Amanda Knox Has A New Show About Shaming Women for Their Sexuality – HelloGiggles

Earthpages was recently added as a publisher at Flipboard! We’re delighted with this news. Not only will more people be able to read our stories, but connecting with such an awesome network will no doubt feed back into how Earthpages presents its material. Check it out. And follow us … Continue reading →

We Are The Future (and a few things went wrong…) This experimental piece started out with my desire to get back into using the mic. Most of the vocals are me with some heavy digital filters. At the beginning and end, I also use some electronically generated voices from FL … Continue reading →