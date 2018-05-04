Earthpages.org

WHO: 7 million people a year die from air pollution | TheHill


An estimated 7 million people face an early death each year from air pollution, according to a new report by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Source: WHO: 7 million people a year die from air pollution | TheHill

