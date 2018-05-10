You may not think you’re in an emotionally abusive relationship or minimize it. You may not consider your partner abusive because they seem caring and loving towards you, until you do not comply. An abusive partner can be extremely loving when you make yourself available to meet all their needs and give them all your undivided attention. In fact, it is when the partner stops meeting the needs of the abuser that the tantrums, tears, insults, silent treatment or other forms of punishment are used to get their way. In many cases, an emotional abuser is co-dependent on their partner to make them happy, and make up for all their feelings of childhood rejection and emotional abuse that they’ve endured. It is when the partner does not fulfill their unmet needs, that they suffer brutal punishment. Do you have a partner who gets upset when you do not comply and respond by sulking so that you drop everything for them, or otherwise you get mistreated in some way? Do you endure the silent

Source: Are You Experiencing Emotional Abuse and Not Aware of It? | Psych Central