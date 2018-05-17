Earthpages.org

Yanny or Laurel? It’s your brain not your ears that decides


Where you come down on the latest internet hullabaloo depends on how your brain fills in gaps in the sounds you hear… Whatever your brain tells you about Yanny/Laurel, the whole controversy should help everyone understand why it’s so hard to have a conversation in a noisy restaurant or why people with hearing loss sometimes “mishear” what you have to say.

Source: Yanny or Laurel? It’s your brain not your ears that decides

Comment – I must admit that for a while I wondered if some clever person set up the playback so that it randomly played either Yanny OR Laurel, which would have made this a fake news item. But I guess not…

