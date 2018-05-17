Where you come down on the latest internet hullabaloo depends on how your brain fills in gaps in the sounds you hear… Whatever your brain tells you about Yanny/Laurel, the whole controversy should help everyone understand why it’s so hard to have a conversation in a noisy restaurant or why people with hearing loss sometimes “mishear” what you have to say.

Source: Yanny or Laurel? It’s your brain not your ears that decides

Comment – I must admit that for a while I wondered if some clever person set up the playback so that it randomly played either Yanny OR Laurel, which would have made this a fake news item. But I guess not…