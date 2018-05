Fast Facts About Plastic Pollution Versatile, pliable, durable, cheap to produce—and ubiquitous. Plastic is all of that. It is also both a life-saving miracle product and the scourge of the Earth. Here are eight essential facts to keep in mind. Source: Fast Facts About Plastic Pollution Advertisements

Vatican slams the world’s ‘amoral’ financial systems, calls for regulations The Vatican just served up a savage statement to a majority of the world: Our financial systems have created a “reckless and amoral culture of waste.” Source: Vatican slams the world’s ‘amoral’ financial systems, calls for regulations Comment – Funny, that’s how I sometimes feel about liberal spending at local parishes and how I felt […]

Yanny or Laurel? It’s your brain not your ears that decides Where you come down on the latest internet hullabaloo depends on how your brain fills in gaps in the sounds you hear… Whatever your brain tells you about Yanny/Laurel, the whole controversy should help everyone understand why it’s so hard to have a conversation in a noisy restaurant or why people with hearing loss sometimes “mishear” […]