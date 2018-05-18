The Vatican just served up a savage statement to a majority of the world: Our financial systems have created a “reckless and amoral culture of waste.”

Source: Vatican slams the world’s ‘amoral’ financial systems, calls for regulations

Comment – Funny, that’s how I sometimes feel about liberal spending at local parishes and how I felt when I did a so-called “retreat” to discern if I was being called to the priesthood or not. If money’s so bad, why sometimes two collection plates? Seems the Church is quick to condemn but also happy to accept the cash. Cash doesn’t come from the sky. It comes from a functioning Capitalist system.