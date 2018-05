Painting attributed to Rembrandt goes on show in Amsterdam Art dealer Jan Six bought the painting for relatively little before it was attributed, having had a hunch it could be by the renowned artist. Now, he’s sitting on a hugely valuable piece Source: First painting newly attributed to Rembrandt in 44 years goes on show in Amsterdam | Vancouver Sun Advertisements

How much space debris makes its way back to Earth? While space may be filled with a whole lot of nothing, it also has plenty of solid materials scattered all throughout it. For instance, right outside of Earth, you’ll find what can only be […] Source: How much space debris makes its way back to Earth?

Fast Facts About Plastic Pollution Versatile, pliable, durable, cheap to produce—and ubiquitous. Plastic is all of that. It is also both a life-saving miracle product and the scourge of the Earth. Here are eight essential facts to keep in mind. Source: Fast Facts About Plastic Pollution