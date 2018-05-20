Cult-minded “climate change” scientists are making ALL of science look like a fanatical religion rather than science Source: Cult-minded “climate change” scientists are making ALL of science look like a fanatical religion rather than science Advertisements

Are dictators on the way out – or on the way up? Natasha Ezrow, University of Essex All around the world, democracy is looking shaky. While consolidated democracies are struggling to stay healthy, many flawed ones have turned into outright authoritarian regimes – most notably Russia under Vladimir Putin and Turkey under Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. But the news isn’t all bad: on several continents over the […] […]

Painting attributed to Rembrandt goes on show in Amsterdam Art dealer Jan Six bought the painting for relatively little before it was attributed, having had a hunch it could be by the renowned artist. Now, he’s sitting on a hugely valuable piece Source: First painting newly attributed to Rembrandt in 44 years goes on show in Amsterdam | Vancouver Sun