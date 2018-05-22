Neil Tyson often conjectures that maybe aliens have concluded humans aren’t intelligent enough to contact. He’s probably referring to our capacity for war, but lawns may display our talent for fruitless carnage even better.

Source: Lawns Are an Ecological Disaster

Comment – I have felt this way for quite a few summers. Urban dwellers religiously cut, clip, water and spray their lawns with toxic pesticides. Some buy bulky mechanized weed pullers. And what about those ridiculous, noise-polluting blowers? The City actually has a bylaw that city folk must cut their lawn before it grows too long. What happened to the love of nature? The natural? What drives this obsession for control over nature?

I know what Freud would say…