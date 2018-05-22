Earthpages.org

Lawns Are an Ecological Disaster


Image – Pinterest

Neil Tyson often conjectures that maybe aliens have concluded humans aren’t intelligent enough to contact. He’s probably referring to our capacity for war, but lawns may display our talent for fruitless carnage even better.

Source: Lawns Are an Ecological Disaster

Comment – I have felt this way for quite a few summers. Urban dwellers religiously cut, clip, water and spray their lawns with toxic pesticides. Some buy bulky mechanized weed pullers. And what about those ridiculous, noise-polluting blowers? The City actually has a bylaw that city folk must cut their lawn before it grows too long. What happened to the love of nature? The natural? What drives this obsession for control over nature?

I know what Freud would say…

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s