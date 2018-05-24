Can psychology, religion play well together?

“I could not say I believe. I know! I have had the experience of being gripped by something that is stronger than myself, something that people call God.”

Comment – The above quote is from the psychologist Carl Jung. It’s true, Jung, at one place claims to “know” about God. He favors personal Gnosticism over organized religion. But Jung also says at another time that he hasn’t “got things fixed.”

Like the Bible, a lot of Jung can be cherry-picked to further a given agenda.

In my PhD I argue that his work on synchronicity (meaningful coincidence) prefigures aspects of postmodernism. I think this is making sense to more people today than it did in 1997, the date of publication. Like Earthpages, my PhD was slightly ahead of its time. 🙂