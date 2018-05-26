Earthpages.org

The asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs also shaped the evolution of birds


Tyrannosaurus rex, Palais de la Découverte, Paris
Tyrannosaurus rex, Palais de la Découverte, Wikipedia

The only birds that survived after an asteroid struck Earth 66 million years ago (wiping out the dinosaurs) were ones that lived on the ground.

Source: The asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs also shaped the evolution of birds

