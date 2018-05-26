The asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs also shaped the evolution of birds The only birds that survived after an asteroid struck Earth 66 million years ago (wiping out the dinosaurs) were ones that lived on the ground. Source: The asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs also shaped the evolution of birds Advertisements

Unfiltered: ‘She was completely demonically possessed.’ Dr. Richard Gallagher is a board-certified psychiatrist in New York, a professor at the New York Medical College in psychiatry, and is on Columbia University’s faculty… Gallagher confronts the oft-held notion that religion and science are like oil and water, stating that what is religious is not exactly anti-scientific and that society should accept that […] […]

How Living Abroad Helps You Develop a Clearer Sense of Self Research finds it’s driven by how long you’ve lived abroad, not where. Source: How Living Abroad Helps You Develop a Clearer Sense of Self