Beware of fraudulent tickets for sale on social media this summer, police warn

Spiritual retreats change feel-good chemical systems in the brain Spiritual retreats change feel-good chemical systems in the brain…researchers at The Marcus Institute of Integrative Health at Thomas Jefferson University show there are changes in the dopamine and serotonin systems in the brains of retreat participants. https://medicalxpress.com/news/2017-03-spiritual-retreats-feel-good-chemical-brain.html

The Hindu Mahabharata – Holy War, Emotionless Killing or Self-Help Manual? The Mahabharata is widely recognized as a classic Indian epic from the Puranic period of Hindu mythology. It is attributed to the sage Vyāsa. Scholars believe that its origins can be traced to about the 8th and 9th centuries BCE, and it evolved up to 400 BCE. The plot involves two related families: the Pandavas […]

Heightened Religiosity, Epilepsy Linked: Study International Business Times: Heightened Religiosity, Epilepsy Linked: Study. http://www.ibtimes.com/epilepsy-religion-study-finds-link-between-heightened-religiosity-neurological-2505213?ft=573ur