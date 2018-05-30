How everything on the internet became clickbait | The Outline

Mahavira – Abandoned wife, daughter, wealth and royal comforts to become a “great hero” Mahavira (Sanskrit: great hero)¹ lived in the 6th century BCE. He is said to have lived 26 previous lives before incarnating for the last time and becoming fully enlightened after twelve and a half years of intense meditation and renunciation. Teaching for thirty years after that, he disseminated the central tenets of Jainism. Born a […]

Religious leaders get high on magic mushrooms ingredient – for science Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore enlists priests, rabbis and a Buddhist to test the effects of psychedelic drugs on religious experience Source: Religious leaders get high on magic mushrooms ingredient – for science | Science | The Guardian

Mysticism, Separation, and Unity A friend on Facebook a few weeks back asked me what is the relationship between mysticism and separatism. Put another way: does the mystical life […] Source: Mysticism, Separation, and Unity Comment – Author tries to make sense of seemingly conflicting accounts about mysticism. Should the mystic be removed from or involved in the world? […]