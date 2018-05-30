Earthpages.org

talkRADIO: ‘It’s surprising only a third of young people say they’re gay or bisexual’


Image – Pinterest

A third of people aged between 16 and 22 say they identify as gay or bi, according to pollster Ipsos Mori. However 88% of those in the ‘baby boomer’ generation, those who are now in their 50s and 60s, say they are heterosexual.

Read more at http://talkradio.co.uk/news/its-surprising-only-third-young-people-say-theyre-gay-or-bisexual-says-lgbt-journalist#SBBPZ5XirLhWTY9J.99
http://talkradio.co.uk/news/its-surprising-only-third-young-people-say-theyre-gay-or-bisexual-says-lgbt-journalist

 

