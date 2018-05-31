Security expert: “America is the Number One target, far and away.” Surveillance systems that track the locations of cellphone users and spy on their calls, texts and data streams are being turned against Americans as they roam the country and the world, say security experts and U.S. officials. Source: How spies can use your cellphone to find you – and eavesdrop on your calls and texts too – The Washington Post

Comment – There was a time when people would have thought someone “paranoid” if they were to say this. Maybe suspicious individuals would have been “medicated” (an arguably euphemistic term) by psychiatry…

How times change. When we see all the fraudulent activity before us, suddenly the strange becomes normal and the normal strange.

I don’t like the very thought of illegitimate spies or legitimate authorities abusing their power. The vexing thing is you can never prove it (unless perhaps if you’re a spy yourself, which I’m not). You just get gut feelings, bad vibes and the odd hint.

As a Christian I try not to judge. But when these mostly experiential negatives add up to a point where they surpass the positives, that’s when I start tuning a suspected fraud out.