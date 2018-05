Review: ‘Labyrinths,’ Emma and Carl Jung’s Complex Marriage – The New York Times Comment – It’s nice to see continued discourse about Carl Jung. I did my PhD on him back in the 90s. But I’d been studying his ideas since the 80s. At that time, most works about Jung were more polarized (with a few exceptions). We had the die-hard Jungians who treated him like a god. […]

Military Report: UFOs May Have Attempted Rendezvous With Giant Undersea Object New details are emerging about a UFO sighting recorded by the U.S. military in the waters off the coast of California 14 years ago…Water beneath a UFO looked like “something rapidly submerging from the surface.” Source: Military Report: UFOs May Have Attempted Rendezvous With Giant Undersea Object

Mahavira – Abandoned wife, daughter, wealth and royal comforts to become a “great hero” Mahavira (Sanskrit: great hero)¹ lived in the 6th century BCE. He is said to have lived 26 previous lives before incarnating for the last time and becoming fully enlightened after twelve and a half years of intense meditation and renunciation. Teaching for thirty years after that, he disseminated the central tenets of Jainism. Born a […]