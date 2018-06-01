Here’s How Much Exercise You Need to Keep Your Brain Healthy | Time The closest thing we have to an exercise prescription Source: Here’s How Much Exercise You Need to Keep Your Brain Healthy | Time Advertisements

Pope Francis Publicly Condemns the Church’s ‘Culture of Abuse and Cover-Up’ Pope Francis became the first pope to publicly denounce a “culture of abuse and cover-up” in the Catholic Church, in an eight-page letter Source: Pope Francis Publicly Condemns the Church’s ‘Culture of Abuse and Cover-Up’

Is Mental Illness Hereditary? | HuffPost Experts break down whether family history plays a role. Source: Is Mental Illness Hereditary? | HuffPost Comment – Huff Post is supposed to be a progressive, liberal site. But I usually steer clear. To me, it posts mostly biased stuff that’s fashionable today among a certain demographic. What the above article overlooks is that so-called […]