Is Mental Illness Hereditary? | HuffPost

Comment – Huff Post is supposed to be a progressive, liberal site. But I usually steer clear. To me, it posts mostly biased stuff that’s fashionable today among a certain demographic. What the above article overlooks is that so-called mental illness is in part defined by a given culture.

Culture plays a role in how certain experiences and behaviors are interpreted and handled.

I don’t like the term mental illness. I think mental health is much better. Illness to me connotes this image of the medical deviant. Yes, health is a medical term too, loaded with all sorts of cultural assumptions. But at least it’s a positive term.

What’s really frightening is that many otherwise intelligent people cannot appreciate the argument I’m making. They’re so duped by science and technology that they rarely stop and think for themselves. I realize duped isn’t a nice term but it is appropriate if we are unable to consider alternatives

The result? More antidepressants messing up our water supply, fish and other marine life. More naive or perhaps hapless people buying into the “good patient” role who never really get better. Wrongly medicated individuals’ psycho-spiritual development may be compromised because the entire scenario or, if you will, system falls short in dealing with a broader, integrated perspective on health and wellness.