250 million years from now, the world will be whole again | Big Think

Reelin’ in the Years – 2012 This was a challenging year for me as Ginger (not her real name) and I parted ways. But a lot of good came from it. And I’m happy now with the way things are. Seems like life puts you thru these phases and as much as we want stability and permanence, change is the name […]

Tragedy at Sunnybrook Went out on my bike today with camera. This is where 16 innocent horses died by fire recently. I think it ironic that mankind posts signs warning about horse bites when it was mankind that ultimately killed them.

Reelin’ In the Years – 2011 It’s 2011 and I’m getting lousy at math. So how old am I? Born in ’62. You figure it out. It doesn’t really matter because I didn’t hear this song until after 2011, when Ginger (not her real name) and I parted ways. I ordered some nice burgundy SONY headphones from Amazon and remember hearing […]