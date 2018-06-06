De-conversion stories and articles for ex-christian, former Christian, and de-converting Christian readers Source: How our mental psyche is affected by religion ~ ExChristian.Net

Comment – I think it’s easy to get too judgemental about others who benefit from religion. We can’t know another person’s inner experience. So some of the implications of the above can only pertain to certain individuals and not to all.

For example, when I was younger I assumed that men and women who didn’t have sex before marriage were repressed, guilt-tripped and brainwashed by their religion. Now that I’m older, I can appreciate that some may truly be wedded to God, and that bodily intercourse with another would be a vulgar distraction—even within marriage, in some instances.

Not too many zealous materialists can get this.

There is more to life than the body and the empirical world. But we have to experience to understand it.

Having said that, religion is not perfect and there’s always room for improvement. So if we read the above (linked) article in that light, I think it has some merit.