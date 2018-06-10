Rising Rates of Suicide: When Do We Acknowledge That Something Isn’t Working?!

Suicide is now a leading cause of death for Americans. Perhaps it’s time we start acknowledging that our society is sick.

Comment – Pictured right is a classic sociological work by Emile Durkheim (1858-1917). I’m not sure if they still teach Durkheim in undergrad courses but my guess is they probably do.

Back in the day Durkheim was touted as one of the Big Three founding fathers of sociology – Karl Mark, Max Weber and Emile Durkheim.

What made Durkheim different was his use of statistical data to try to link suicide with greater social conditions. We can debate his premises and conclusions ’till we’re blue in the face. But like it or not, Durkheim was one of the first empirical sociologists, as we understand the term today.