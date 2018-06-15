Intentionally traumatizing innocent children is child abuse, plain and simple. Whatever strategic goal the White House may be trying to achieve by separating families at the border with Mexico, this cannot be rationalized as an acceptable tactic. Source: Separating families at border is child abuse, ‘plain and simple’ – Baltimore Sun

(Slightly Tangential) Comment – My conspiracy theory side started imagining that maybe we’re in a time of total convulsion. Canada becomes consumed or occupied by the US, Trump somehow manages to get the military to back the squashing of elections. Or elections become so rigged that democracy doesn’t matter.

My more sensible self does not think any of that will happen. But I also think – and I have thought this for a while – that it’s probably only a matter of time before the US and Canada join to become one nation. When I mentioned this almost two decades ago, my impression was that most Americans and Canadians shuddered at the thought.

However, when you look at world history, the general trend is smaller tribes and clans growing into larger, more stable countries. So in a thousand years, who knows?

With continental drift, all the continents will eventually physically collide. That should be interesting too.