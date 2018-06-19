A new study has found that people who attend Church services and pray frequently tend to sleep better than their less religious counterparts. Conducted by the University of Texas at San Antonio, and published in Sleep Health: Journal of the National Sleep Foundation, data from a large, recent nationwide survey of U.S. adults shows that… Source: People who pray frequently tend to sleep better, study finds | UG Christian News

Comment – Another “study” making somewhat facile claims about religion and psychology. While reading this I instantly thought of the great Catholic saint, Faustina Kowalska. Her whole life was dedicated to serious contemplative prayer, and yet she was often awakened in the middle of the night in response to a call to pray for other souls in distress.

So I think this article and the study it points to must deal with very average people who engage in vocal prayer. For me, vocal prayer is like trying to put out a fire with a squirt gun. Contemplative prayer, however, is more like a fire hose.

Yes, this is my biased opinion but it does have support if one takes the time to read biographies of the saints, Christian and non-Christian.

Superficial psychology studies usually haven’t a clue about the heavyweights in contemplative prayer.

No wonder I switched out of psychology in university and entered sociological theory and then comparative religion, ultimately ending up in religious studies.

But that’s another story for another day.