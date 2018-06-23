This technique reduced depressive symptoms by 40 percent in only two months. Source: A Quick, Cheap, and Effective Way to Fight Symptoms of Depression and Anxiety | Real Simple

Opinion – There may be some truth to this but one possible confounding variable could be participants feeling they were involved in something important, social and greater than themselves—so the act of partaking in the study, itself, may have reduced feelings of depression and anxiety.

Like most social psychology experiments, one should take this with a grain of salt. Usually, the people who conduct these kinds of gee-whiz studies overlook experimenter bias, selection bias and a whole host of related biases.

Also, the discussion of results often conforms to a simplistic, status quo view of the human condition, largely ignoring important philosophical and religious questions.