The principled thinkers behind universal human rights | Letters | Law | The Guardian

H. G. Wells circa 1904, ‘whose The Rights of Man provided the source for much of the text of the UDHR declaration,’ writes Paul F Faupel. Photograph: Hulton Getty – Pinterest

Letters: Reactions to Afua Hirsch’s opinion piece on 2018’s anniversaries of the founding of the NHS and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights

In reminding us of the 70th anniversary yet to come on 10 December 2018 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights…Afua Hirsch missed an opportunity to reflect that it was a Briton, HG Wells, whose The Rights of Man provided the source for much of the text of the declaration.

Comment – One of my favorite futurists, now a retrofuturist. Along with his classic sci-fi, he also he wrote a two-volume Outline of History which might not be the most accurate work ever, but is immensely readable.

